Jacksonville, Fla. - Camelot Apartments, also known online as “Canterbury Gardens,” and “Eagle Gardens,” is being called a “nightmare place to live,” by the people that live there.

Residents filed 60 complaints to the City of Jacksonville back in May. State records show numerous violations filed against the complex on July 16.

The complex has been reported for pests, rodents, leaks, black mold, sewage backup, structural and electrical issues.

“My neighbor opened her oven and found a whole family of rats living in there,” A current resident told first coast news. “I have one rat that owns my apartment and he doesn’t even pay rent.”

On July 15th, a fire tore through a ground floor unit, where Keiran Brown said she had mere seconds to escape with her two young children.

Brown’s mother, Gloria Bostwick, said the fire came from an air conditioning unit that she had been complaining about for months.

“For several months now, I have been calling the front office and asked them to have maintenance replace my AC unit but each time, they either ignored me or said there was no one that could help.”

Meanwhile, Jessica, a single mother of two, said she’s been dealing with raw sewage attracting roaches and other pets into her home since July 1st.

“I had raw sewage back up through my sinks, my shower, my dishwater and all they did was unclog the drains, they left me to clean up the mess,” she said. “They were supposed to drain the dishwasher as well but all that sewage is still in there.”

State records show the property is owned by

Eagle Gardens Apartments LLC, which is based out of Ormond Beach. Currently, the companies license is listed as delinquent.

According to Florida Licensing, the effect of a corporation being declared delinquent means that the state has the authority to administratively dissolve the business.

This action results in the company being unable to transact business within the state until a reinstatement application is filed along with a filing fee and all paperwork and other outstanding fees are brought current. The corporation can be disciplined by state board as well.

