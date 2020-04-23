JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday, Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to hold a news conference to provide information about a new, local stimulus package that will provide financial assistance to Jacksonville residents.

He will also provide additional details regarding funding for additional testing sites. You can tune into the virtual news conference starting at 12:10 p.m.

Curry and emergency management team leaders addressed the media Tuesday afternoon to announce a list of civic leaders and necessary milestones to safely reopen the city.

This follows the White House's recommended three-phase outline released last week for state governors to use as a baseline for recovering economically from the coronavirus pandemic.

During the press conference, Curry noted Dr. Deborah Birx's mention of Jacksonville during a White House briefing, using our city as an example of one flattening the curve.

However, he says there is still more work to be done before the city can resume normal operations. Curry says cities Jacksonville must meet the following criteria:

Show a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases or positive tests over 14 days

Downward trajectory in reports of influenza-like symptoms for 14 days.

Hospitals must be able to treat all patients without emergency accommodations

The city must put in place at-risk testing including antibody testing

