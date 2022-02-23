Jacksonville 9-year-old opens business, Mini Queen's Mini Donuts

Karlie King and her family fry and flavor mini donuts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Mini Queen's Mini Donuts was created after Karlie King and her mom were watching TV.

"I was inspired by kids' baking competition, and they were making a donut challenge, and I got really like 'I want to do this,' and so I told my mom," Karlie said. "She told me, 'this is serious, if you want to do this,' and I’m like, I really want to do this, so she told me to write a business plan.”

Karlie's mom, Brione Allen, says she was shocked when her then-8-year-old came back with a plan.

"She had multiple names and she had colors picked out, and she went as far as what type of flavors that she wanted to potentially sell. Of course, I asked her 'Who’s your audience?' 'Where would you go?' and things like that," Allen said.

From there, Mini Queen's Mini Donuts was created, and Allen says it turned into fun for the whole family.

“My mom, she’s like hospitality, we have her godmother who comes in, she’s like the manager, and then her father and I run the machine or you know, wherever we’re needed," Allen said.

King is already looking toward the future and passing on her legacy.

“A generation, like when I have kids or my baby cousin doing this when she grows up," King said.

“She’s really listening to us, trying to build that generational wealth. She understands the value of money, the value of owning your own business and starting young," Allen said.

Mini Queen's Mini Donuts has pop-up shops around town at different events and offers specialized orders. The ultimate goal is to turn the business into a food truck.