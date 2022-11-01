Penney Farms man creates new future, new business selling pound cakes

Benjammin Brown is using baking to turn his life around.

PENNEY FARMS, Fla. — Benjammin Brown started baking as a child, but it wasn't until last Thanksgiving that he remembered just how much he loved it.

"My mom decided to ask me to bake cakes for Thanksgiving, I said okay I'll bake you two cakes for Thanksgiving," Brown said.

The pound cakes he made for his family would later be put on Facebook, getting recognition he wasn't expecting.

"I ended up making 300 pound cakes," Brown said. "I didn't know that there were people out there like that, that just love to support."

It was Brown's back story of past legal trouble that caught people's attention.

If you’ve been on my page for a while then you know this handsome man is my Ben who I consider my little brother. Ben... Posted by Melanie Trogolo on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

"When I got incarcerated I was looking at, at least 10 years," Brown said. "I was willing to take however many years. I needed to learn what I did was wrong. I accepted it and the reason why I was in there."

Brown's lawyer had other plans.

"She saw something in me that I didn't see. "She just wanted to help me out and she was like Ben, I see great things in your life," Brown said.

Brown was given a second chance that he says he's taking advantage of.

"I got an opportunity to get out of there. I'm no longer stuck in those gates. So now what move do I take," Brown said.

Brown says his new hustle is what he's focusing on with the hope of expanding.

"I would love for this cake business to go somewhere because my mom wants her own coffee shop, so that would be a good mother and son thing," Brown said.

Baking with Benjammin will have special Valentine's Day pound cakes for sale. You can order yours by clicking here.