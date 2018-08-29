JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The sale to transfer ownership of Riverside Chevrolet, which had many complaints levied against it, became official on August 14.

The sale went through for $10.7 million.

Weeks after the Better Business Bureau (BBB) alerted consumers about complaints against Riverside Chevrolet - many of which allege that it didn't pay off balances on vehicles traded in - the dealership is began transitioning into new management.

We brought this story to you in May after an On Your Side investigation.

Beaver Toyota of St. Augustine announced on Facebook Wednesday that it's working to take over the dealership on Philips Highway, promising consumers it'll be "fast, fair and transparent."

"We've done it before and we're doing it again," the post said. "We're taking the worst dealership and making it the best in town. That means changes, BIG changes!"

The general manager, Nick Reuther, told First Coast News that Beaver Toyota intends to buy the dealership within the next six months and they are working on a management contract right now. Their goal is to fix the issues that arose at Riverside Chevrolet, he said.

In early May, First Coast News' On Your Side team learned that the BBB issued nearly 26 complaints against Riverside Chevrolet that generated over the last 12 months. They dealt with financing issues, problems adhering to contractual agreements, refund fails and difficulty obtaining proper registration on used vehicles due to outstanding leans.

Of those complaints, the BBB found that 15 alleged the dealership did not pay off trade-in vehicles, which affected the credit of those who traded in their vehicles.

Last week, those complaints rose to 40. On Your Side also learned that local business Aldridge and Sons Plumbing filed a lawsuit against Riverside Chevrolet for not paying for a leak repair.

The State of Florida later announced that it was joining a multi-agency investigation.

