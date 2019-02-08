JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Buddy Williamson has lived in the town of Baldwin since for 73 years. You can spot him around town, usually using his riding mower to get around. He loves the small town of around 2,000 people, located at the junction of I-10 and US-301 in Duval County.

"I eat a lot of fresh vegetables myself, so anything they can put on the shelves for us to get will be really good," tells Williamson.

He’s talking about the new Baldwin market.

In Baldwin, they have schools, churches and restaurants but no grocery store. Not since the IGA grocery store closed down at the corner of US-90 and US-301 about 10 months ago.

The closure essentially made the area a food desert, making quick trips to get groceries or supplies difficult.

"You are making something and you think you have it, but you don’t have it… we could always run up here to the store and it is not like that anymore," tells Iva Sue Harris, also a resident born and raised in Baldwin.

But there is a sign on the old IGA that shows things could be changing. It reads "The Baldwin Market".

It’s something Baldwin Mayor Sean Lynch has been working on for months.

"We should be open the last week of August hopefully," Lynch says.

The Baldwin Market, owned by the city of Baldwin, as a place to buy fresh food, meat and hardware supplies so residents don’t have to drive so far.

"When you are sitting at home and you say – oh Lord, I need that and you are 20 miles round trip away from the store - so we are trying to make it easier, trying to make it a one-stop-shop," explains Lynch.

The shelves are empty now, but that will change soon. He says though the city is funding its opening, it isn’t looking to make a profit. It will be hiring a store manager and around e to 10 local employees to run it. That store manager will report to the city council of Baldwin.

"We plan to buy as much local as we can," tells Mayor Lynch.

They already are in talks with two farms, one in Macclenny and the other in Georgia.

It has been pricey, the city had to foot the bill of around $150,000 to get this started, but Mayor Lynch says being able for a town to eat fresh, healthy food is vital for the population.

"We spent a lot of time and money as a town to open this and I think it should do well," tells Mayor Lynch.

The town hopes to have it open by the end of August.