JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News recognizes not all Superheroes wear capes, some wear scrubs. We salute the humble acts of all nurses. Watch stories of nurses fighting COVID-19 on the front lines here on our First Coast as well as others who have traveled to New York City and beyond to fight the pandemic. We are also covering the unique reasons why men and women chose the selfless profession. Most tell us, they never knew the risks they would face today, but yet they know they were called to serve regardless. First Coast News celebrates our brave nurses April 29 – May 12. Witness the unforgettable stories of local heroism on Good Morning Jacksonville, First Coast Living and on First Coast News at 5:00 p.m.
We'd like you to share your story. If you are a nurse or if you know of a nurse who has shown you great compassion, we want to hear about it. Maybe, you know a nurse with a unique reason for choosing the selfless profession; send us the details. Submit their picture, name, where they work and story to nursesrock@firstcoastnews.com. Their image will be featured here on this site in photo gallery saluting all our nurses.
