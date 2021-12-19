Jacksonville family of 12 loses home in fire a week before Christmas

Michael Bush and his family made it out safely, but they were forced from their home because of fire and smoke damage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire to his home was not the visitor Michael Bush was expecting this Christmas.

"The struggle is real, but it can also be defeated,” he told First Coast News.

His eight children and two grandchildren were not injured in the fire. One of Bush’s daughters alerted the family of a fire that began outside a covered garage at the family’s North Jacksonville home early Saturday morning.



There is smoke damage throughout the inside, including to their Christmas tree and gifts.



"I care about none of that. I care about those eight bodies coming from up out of there,” Bush said.

However, Bush's friends care about helping replace the family's belongings. They started a GoFundMe page to make sure Christmas isn't ruined.



Bush says he's humbled by the support. "It helps. It eases the mind knowing that we really have a lot of people with hearts,” he said.



The family is staying at a hotel. They aren't sure for how long and they also don't know what caused the fire.

