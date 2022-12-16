'Jingle Hoops' honors North Florida School of Special Education students and Basketball Hall of Famer's daughter

It was students versus teachers at the kickoff to Christmas break. The game is in remembrance of Priya Gilmore Matthews.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a win for students in the second annual 'Jingle Hoops' at the North Florida School of Special Education.

Priya was the daughter of local Basketball Hall of Famer Artis Gilmore and she passed away two years ago. Her son goes to the school and

Gilmore is the coach for Jingle Hoops.

"It's an incredible experience just to be here and be a part of this institution and what it has meant to my family and myself," he said.

The head of the school says this is a special way to honor Priya and their students.

"It's an amazing time for us," said Sally Hazelip, head of school. "Christmas is such a time for celebration and a time of loss for so many people. We're just very excited to be able to combine both."