Discount coming for frequent commuters on Florida's toll roads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Relief is on the way if you use toll roads in Florida.

The governor signed a bill Thursday that will cut your bill in half if you use toll roads frequently. If you use a transponder like SunPass or EasyPass and go through tolls 35 times a month or more, you will get a 50 percent credit to your account.

The Toll Relief Program starts in January and runs through the year and is expected to save more than one million drivers almost $400 a year, according to the governor's office.

The First Coast Expressway is the only toll road on the First Coast that applies. The express lanes for I-295 are not included.

You don't need to sign up for the credit. It will be applied automatically to your account.

The governor says this is part of their efforts to help with the impact of inflation.

The SunPass Savings Program began in September and ends the last day of this year. The governor's office states the SunPass Savings Program saved commuters more than $13 million in all.