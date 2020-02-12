Black Santa serves as role model, spreads holiday cheer in Jacksonville

“We make sure our kids are exposed to black architects, lawyers, doctors, presidents—why not Santa?” asked Robert Gresham.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The holiday season is here and even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of children still plan on visiting Santa to tell him what they want for Christmas.

Today, less than 3% of all professional Santas in the U.S. are Black, according to RealSantas Booking Agency. It's a startling statistic that has encouraged some Black families to drive hundreds of miles away to find a Santa who looks like them.

Here in Jacksonville, one man is offering a solution.

Once a year Robert Gresham reaches into the back of his closet and dusts off his red Santa coat. For him, it's not just a seasonal side-gig, it has a deeper meaning.

“Kids need to see themselves in every walk of life, it allows them to develop a strong self-image that leads to an increase in motivation and performance,” said Robert Gresham, Santa and co-founder of Black Santa Jax. “We make sure our kids are exposed to black architects, lawyers, doctors, presidents—why not Santa?”

Black Santa Jax was created by Robert and Patricia Gresham, two lifelong educators who sought to fulfill a need in Jacksonville. This is his sixth year serving the Jacksonville community and the Gresham family says that this year will be their greatest yet.

"Our slogan here at Black Santa Jax is Representation Matters," he said.

Research suggests that a strong racial identity is directly influenced by exposure to diverse role models that come in all different shades and colors.

This year, Black Santa Jax is offering visits at his Black Santa Jax Winter Wonderland located at River City Marketplace under strict COVID-19 protocols.

The space has been completely transformed into a magical winter wonderland for children and families this holiday season.



For more information about COVID-19 procedures and to book with Black Santa Jax, visit the website at https://blacksantajax.com

Address: River City Marketplace next to Tropical Smoothie at 13159 City Center Blvd Jacksonville, Florida 32218.