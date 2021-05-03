Mayday Handcrafted Ice Cream offering free cones on Thursday

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Summer is just better with ice cream. That's why Mayday Handcrafted Ice Cream is offering guests a free cone on Thursday.
Located at 1198 Beach Boulevard, Suite 7, the company plans to celebrate it's grand opening on Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m.
During the celebration, guests will enjoy a free sugar cone with a complimentary kid’s scoop of any flavor with more than two dozen delicious flavors to choose from.
Mayday Handcrafted Ice Creams offers classic ice cream flavors with a modern twist such as Blue Sky Blues, Cloud 9, Strawberry Fields, Coffee + Donuts, Blackberry Earl Grey, Lavender Melange, Ice Box Lemon, and Triple Vanilla, as well as non-dairy options like Almond Butter Chocolate, Toasted Coconut and Dirty Chai.