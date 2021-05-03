Mayday Handcrafted Ice Cream offering free cones on Thursday

Mayday Handcrafted Ice Creams offers classic ice cream flavors with a modern twist such as Blue Sky Blues, Cloud 9 and Strawberry Fields.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Summer is just better with ice cream. That's why Mayday Handcrafted Ice Cream is offering guests a free cone on Thursday.

Located at 1198 Beach Boulevard, Suite 7, the company plans to celebrate it's grand opening on Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m.

During the celebration, guests will enjoy a free sugar cone with a complimentary kid’s scoop of any flavor with more than two dozen delicious flavors to choose from.