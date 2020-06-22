LIST: St. Johns County restaurants closing due to coronavirus concerns

Last week, First Coast News told you many Jacksonville restaurants were closing their doors. Now, several St. Johns County eateries are following suit.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — At least half a dozen bars and restaurants in St. Johns County are closing their doors or altering their service as more food and beverage industry employees are diagnosed with COVID-19.

Here's what we know about the status of the following businesses:

Blackfly the Restaurant

108 Anastasia Blvd, St. Augustine

Blackfly’s The Restaurant announced it would be closing after an employee came in "casual contact" with someone who tested "lite positive" for COVID-19.

“Even though the chances of community spread are slim, we have decided to temporarily close Collage and Blackfly The Restaurant until next Friday,” the Facebook post said. “We will be going through the recommended CDC cleaning guidelines and all of our staff will have been tested by reopening. Thank you for your patience for understanding our overabundance of caution. We would like to be accused of overreacting!”

Blackfly The Restaurant will reopen June 26.

Cantina Louie

1900 US-1, St. Augustine

Cantina Louie's St. Augustine location posted a notice to its Facebook page, announcing one of its employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus Saturday. The employee's last day working was Monday, June 15, according to the Facebook post. The restaurant says it will send an update when it reopens.



Collage Restaurant

60 Hypolita St, St. Augustine



Collage Restaurant, under the same ownership as Blackfly’s The Restaurant, shared the same post as Blackfly to its Facebook page, announcing both restaurants would be closing after an employee came in "casual contact" with someone who tested "lite positive" for COVID-19.

Collage will reopen June 26.

Gas Full Service Restaurant

9 Anastasia Blvd C, St. Augustine



Gas Full Service will be closed indefinitely after an employee came into contact with someone who tested positive, the restaurant's Facebook page says. The restaurant will test employees and said it would announce its reopening at a later date.

Mi Casa Café

69 St George St, St. Augustine

Mi Casa Cafe posted a notice to its Facebook page Friday, saying with the resurgence of COVID-19 cases linked to restaurants in Jacksonville, the cafe will be taking a break until further notice.

"I would hope that we will be back at it in a week, two at most," the Facebook post says.

Scarlett O'Hara's

70 Hypolita St, St. Augustine



Scarlett O’Hara’s in St. Augustine has opened only its outdoor bar and is serving beverages, with no food service, according to our news partners The Florida Times-Union. That's as of Sunday, when a manager on duty who did not want to be identified told the Florida Times-Union the restaurant plans to remain open under those conditions.

"When asked if an employee or customer had tested positive for COVID-19 or come into contact with someone who has tested positive, the Scarlett’s manager on duty said 'no comment,'" the Florida Times-Union reports.

White Lion

20 Cuna St #3604, St. Augustine



White Lion says its entire staff is being tested due to a surge in local coronavirus cases, in order to limit the potential for exposure to the business, according to a Facebook post.