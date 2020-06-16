These Jax Beach restaurants and bars have closed due to coronavirus concerns

Many beach-area bars and restaurants are closing for deep cleaning and having employees tested for COVID-19 after several positive diagnoses.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — With several patrons and employees of Jacksonville Beaches-area bars and restaurants being diagnosed with COVID-19 in the days following the reopening of bars in Florida, several businesses are opting to close shop. Many are having their facilities deep cleaned and sanitized and requiring employees to be tested for the novel coronavirus.

Lynch's Irish Pub in Jax Beach reopened Tuesday morning at 11 after being closed for several days due to at least a dozen patrons reporting they tested positive for COVID-19. The bar has since been deeply sanitized.

Here's what we know about the status of the following bars and restaurants:

Angie's Sub Shop

Angie's posted on Facebook Tuesday morning an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The worker is "asymptomatic and feeling fine" according to a Facebook post, but was in contact with a friend who tested positive so decided to get tested herself. The sub shop is now asking customers and employees to get tested while they close as a safety precaution to sanitize the restaurant. The owner says they are hoping to reopen Thursday at 10 a.m.

Ginger's Place

The owner of Ginger's Place in Jacksonville Beach tells First Coast News the bar and package shop does NOT plan to close, but is asking customers to use hand sanitizer before ordering and asks if you don't feel well, stay home. The bar also installed dividers to separate workers from patrons.

Mellow Mushroom

The Jax Beach location of Mellow Mushroom announced on Facebook it is shutting its doors to deep clean and professionally sanitize its building. The restaurant is asking all employees to get tested "with results in hand prior to returning to work." The post did not indicate how many days the restaurant would be closed.

TacoLu

TacoLu announced in a Facebook page it is returning to takeout only until the restaurant has a better understanding of "what's happening around this Beach." The building is being disinfected and sanitized and the restaurant is asking employees who may have been exposed to anyone with the virus to quarantine themselves and get tested Tuesday or Wednesday. The post says no one on staff has had any positive test results, so this is a proactive approach to limit the spread. "It's a small beach," the post says.

The Tavern On 1st and The Wreck