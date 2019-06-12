Here's a classic holiday cookie that is sure to be a hit with everyone in the house!
Assemble your ingredients.
- 2 3/4 c. flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 2 tsp. Cream of Tartar
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 c. shortening (I like to use the butter flavored)
- 1 1/2 c. sugar
- 2 eggs
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 2 tsp. cinnamon
Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease cookie sheets or line with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, Cream of Tartar and salt. Set aside.
In the large bowl of an electric mixer, cream together the shortening and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time mixing well after each.
Add the flour mixture to the sugar mixture a little at a time, beating well after each addition. Dough will be slightly stiff and fluffy.
In a small, shallow bowl, stir together 2 Tbsp. sugar with the 2 tsp. cinnamon. HINT: You can also use pre-made Cinnamon-Sugar mix.
Roll the dough into walnut-sized balls.
Roll each ball in the cinnamon-sugar mixture until coated.
HINT: Use latex gloves to keep your hands clean! Roll them all at once to save time. Place on a waxed-paper lined tray until you're ready to bake them.
Place cookies 2" apart on the prepared cookie sheets. HINT: They will spread!
Bake for 8-10 minutes. Cookies should be slightly golden at the edges.
Let cool on the tray for a few minutes, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight tin. Pour yourself a lovely cup of tea and enjoy your hard work!