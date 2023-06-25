Community activist Ben Frazier remembered through powerful messages shared to social media

Many powerful messages were shared to social media in honor of the passing of community activist Ben Frazier, who died Saturday of his nine-month battle with cancer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A tremendous outpour of comments and reactions were posted to social media overnight and throughout Sunday morning following the death of Jacksonville community activist and Northside Coalition leader Benjamin Frazier, his family confirmed Saturday.

Ben Frazier, 73, died just one day after his birthday and was surrounded by family and close friends as he courageously ended his nine-month battle with cancer at 9 p.m. at Shands Hospital in Jacksonville.

The family is asking for privacy and says they will announce memorial information when details become available.

Heartfelt messages were left behind in remembrance of the life, legacy and selfless man Frazier was:

"Jacksonville won’t be the same without Ben Frazier. He was the first Black anchor of a local TV news program. He advocated for civil rights and equality from City Hall to the United Nations. A man of integrity and conviction, Ben brought overwhelming passion to everything he did. We’ve lost a true legend. Let’s continue his work to give a voice to the voiceless," Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan said on Twitter.

"This is incredibly sad news. @FrazierBen was a giant and understood to his core what good trouble meant. RIP my friend, the torch has been passed and we will continue to make you proud," Nikki Fried, chairwoman for the Florida Democratic Party posted to Twitter.

"Jacksonville lost a giant tonight. @FrazierBen acted as our community's conscience, uncompromising activist, and stalwart leader. Even in his fight with cancer, he continued to give all of himself to a community he loved and cherished. Rest in Power my friend," read Duval County Democratic Party Chairman Daniel Henry's tweet on Twitter.

"Our condolences and love and prayers to the Frazier family. Ben will be missed in our community, but his legacy lives on through us. Ben was a dedicated servant of our community and was an exceptional example of what could be done. Thank you Jesus for loaning Ben to us," the MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter posted to Facebook.

"Jacksonville has lost a giant. Ben Frazier leaves behind a legacy of 'good trouble.' He will be greatly missed. Rest in power, brother," said Naval Intelligence Director Travis Akers on Facebook.

"Last night I learned that Ben Frazier’s nine-month battle with cancer ended. Ben Frazier was truly a force of nature. His legendary voice won’t just be remembered because of its tenor, but more for its global impact. I was a child when I met Mr. Frazier, as a friend of my mother. They worked together in broadcasting. He was one of the reasons that I wanted to become a news anchor and reporter. While his career was unprecedented and a pattern for success, he would remind me that his life was also a series of lessons in what not to do. I am honored that as an adult he became my friend. We often shared special moments, conversations, and text messages.