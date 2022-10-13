Jacksonville civil rights activist Ben Frazier fighting cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Well known Jacksonville civil rights activist, Ben Frazier, revealed that he is fighting cancer on Thursday.
In his post, the Northside Coalition Founder thanked the community for their support and asked for prayers. Frazier has been diagnosed with Non Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to his posts.
Frazier is known for being an outspoken leader in the community, speaking out against racial injustice and violence. He is also a former television news anchor.
Earlier this year, 72-year-old Frazier addressed the United Nations Committee in Geneva, speaking out against Gov. Ron DeSantis' controversial "anti-riot" or “Combating Public Disorder Act" law.