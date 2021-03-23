Pig on the lam! Jacksonville Sheriff's Office searching for animal's owners

"How do pigs write top secret messages? With invisible oink!" JSO tweeted about the latest of more than a half-dozen pigs on found the loose in the last few years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)

Missing a pig? Call the sheriff's office.

In the latest of more than a half-dozen pigs discovered on the lam in Jacksonville in the last few years, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is again asking for help finding the owners of a pig discovered on the Northside.

"How do pigs write top secret messages?" JSO tweeted. "With invisible oink!"

The tweet goes on to say officers found the pig and took him safely into "JSO custody." Anyone who knows where the pig belongs is urged to call 904-630-0500.

"Let’s help this piggy squeal with joy by finding his mom and dad!" the tweet says. "He was found on the Northside and is safe in JSO custody. Call 904-630-0500 if you know where he belongs!"

The sheriff's office typically resorts to pun-filled captions aiming to grab the attentions of lost swine's owners. Last April, police discovered a pig on Buttercup Street in the Jacksonville Heights area and shared her photo on Twitter as well.