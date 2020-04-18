JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This little piggy did not stay home, as the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a found pig on the city's Westside Friday night. They're looking for help tracking down the owners.

The sweet-looking swine was discovered on Buttercup Street in the Jacksonville Heights area.

Police shared the photo on the JSO Twitter page, with a pun-filled caption aiming to grab the attention of her owners.

"Weee have a little predOINKament," the Tweet says. "This little piggy was located on Buttercup Street and doesn’t know her way home. Please be a ham and share her photo. We are bacon you to help us find her parents. You can call #JSO at 904-630-0500 if you know Miss Piggy’s address."

This is not the first time this year that JSO has discovered pigs who had gotten away from their owners. In February, police said they were working to return two lost pigs to their proper homes.

A small boar was found in the Southbank area near Riverplace Boulevard on Feb. 15. The larger pig, a sow, was found near Bowden Road.

RELATED: Recognize these pigs? 2 loose pigs found in Jacksonville

RELATED: 'It is unreal': St. Augustine landlord finds pig in his rental property

RELATED: Pig crossing: 250 escaped swine cause traffic headache for one town