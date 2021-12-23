Hoping for a 'Silent Night'- A look at the animals still needing a foster home in Jacksonville

There are still around 40 animals at Jax Humane that would love a foster home for the holidays.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you go to the Jacksonville Humane Society on a normal day, it can be pretty noisy. Dogs barking, cats playing- but on Christmas staff hope it will be so quiet you could hear a pin drop.

Because that would mean every animal is in a home for their 'Silent Night'.

Silent Night is an event every year between the Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services to get every animal into a home for the holidays. All at no cost.

"We will provide food and send you home with a crate and any supplies you might need. Really all it costs is love, which is easy to give," tells Lindsey Layendecker with JHS.

Dogs like 10-year-old Fragglerock here would love to join you for a post-Christmas morning nap, and you know kittens would have a ball in the leftover wrapping paper. One of their larger dogs, Melvin, has been in the shelter for around five months. He would love a break to play with a wrapping paper role or two and maybe get a few treats.

Even if you can’t keep the dog or cat permanently, the information about their personalities and what they enjoyed is really helpful in getting them adopted.

"So having them in the home not only gives them a wonderful break and some time to decompress, but we learn so much, and it helps them find homes so much faster than before," explains Layendecker.

So hopefully by Christmas, all the cages will be empty, and the shelter will be silent.

Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective services are both open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Clay County Animal Services has a similar program going on currently as well.