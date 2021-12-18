Unusual holiday songs to add to your playlist this year

From Ray Stevens to Bootsy Collins and from zydeco to Snoopy, if you want new energy to your Christmas playlist, this list is for you.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We've all heard the great American debate every year on when is it too early to play holiday music. Now, there is absolutely no right answer to this, but perhaps one reason why some may think it's too early is that you hear the same songs all the time.

That's nothing against the classics like Bing Crosby's "White Christmas," Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You," or the Beach Boys' "Little St. Nick."

However, maybe what we all need is something new. That doesn't mean new music, but the Christmas classics that you've never heard before.

So as a celebration of the beginning of the holiday spirit, here are some unusual Christmas songs you should add to your playlist this year.

1. Zydeco Christmas - C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band

Who needs a full orchestra for a good Christmas song when you have an accordian and a washboard? This is a song that seems to check off every Louisiana Bayou cliche from from gumbo to the bayou party shack.

Putting cliches aside, the song simply having a good time during a bayou party. And if you're having a Christmas party, "Zydeco Christmas" will add some energy and get people dancing. "Laissez les bon temps rouler!"

2. Bad Little Boy - Ray Stevens

Every has that kid. He always got himself into trouble, the realized Dennis the Menace. And for years, everyone in the family waited for the chance to tell that troublemaker he "ain't getting' nothing for Christmas." This song is about that kid. If you have no idea what I'm referring to, congratulations, you're that kid.

Ray Stevens' novelty hit tells the story of a little boy who takes his daddy's lawnmower to the candy store, injures his grandmother by making her trip on a Power Ranger and nearly kills Miss Wilcox's cat by strapping it to a rocket. He really hates that cat!

3. A Funky Xmas to You - J. Hines and the Boys

Before Parliament Funkadelic redefined the term funk, it referred to very specific type of rhythm and blues with its roots in Southern Soul. It's one the great music genres that often is not represented during Christmastime with Otis Redding's classic "Merry Christmas Baby" being the most notable of these songs. But if you dig enough, you'll find a ton of great Southern Soul Christmas songs.

We're going to go with "A Funky Xmas to You." It's has the classic soul with a swinging guitar, smooth organ and booming brass instruments backing a joyful vocal wishing all of us a "Funky, funky Christmas this year."

4. Someday at Christmas - The Temptations

I felt inclined to include one "reason for the season" song on this list. Instead of including the thousands of covers of "Silent Night" or "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," I picked the Temptations version of the Stevie Wonder classic.

In the Temptations, Melvin Franklin does a haunting but soothing reading of the lyrics in his legendary bass voice as the Tempts harmonize behind him. Franklin's voice seems as distant as the dream he speaks of in the song. Yet it leaves the listener with the hope that if that voice came from a man, then maybe peace coming to mankind is, somehow, within our grasp.

5. Leroy the Redneck Reindeer - Joe Diffie

We know, Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen. We also know Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen. And, of course, we heard of Rudolph, but the extended reindeer family also apparently extends to Leroy, the Cousin Eddie of reindeer.

According to the song, Leroy wears overalls and wears a John Deer hat while living in the "sticks" of the North Pole. But when Ruldolph calls out six, it's up to Leroy to get to Santa's workshop to save Christmas. This is a leave your brain at the front door song and just enjoy the ride.

6. Christmas is 4 Ever (album) - Bootsy Collins

Remember your parent's CD cabinet with all the Christmas music that had classic Christmas albums by Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, Motown and The Beach Boys? It's time you add this 2006 album by the incomparable Bootsy Collins baby.

Like all great albums, Christmas is 4 Ever only truly works as a cohesive statement so there's not point in taking out a particular song. If you're looking to funkify your holiday party, Bootsy's got the answer.

7. Snoopy's Christmas - The Royal Guardsmen

The Royal Guardsman were a Florida-based band known for one thing, doing Snoopy vs. the Red Baron songs. This is the third of four songs they recorded set during the First World War telling the story of the Charlie Brown's beagle taking to the skies to battle the legendary German ace the Red Baron.

This song also alludes to the famous 1914 informal truce during the Great War. Just as the Red Baron has Snoopy in his sights, he instead invites Snoopy to a holiday feast behind the German line. Rediculous sounding? Yes. Heartwarming? Absolutely.

8. Jingle Bells - The Singing Dogs

This song is quiet popular, but I don't feel like I hear it as much as I used to so why not close out the list with it. The description of the song is about as basic as it gets: Dogs barking to the tune of 'Jingle Bells.'