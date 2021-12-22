Family searching for answers six months after man found dead in retention pond

Carl Newsome's body was recovered from a retention pond on private property in Callahan. His family says he had no ties to the area off of Old Dixie Highway.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A family is still searching for answers. More six months after their father, brother was found dead in a Nassau County pond, Carl Newsome’s loved ones still don’t know how he died.

“He was very funny. A very, very hard worker. He loved his son beyond measure," Newsome's sister Kelly Bohacik said.

For teenager Justin Newsome, this holiday season will be the first without his father, which is hard enough. Not knowing why makes it even more difficult.

“When he left that Sunday morning for work at 5:00 a.m., he was never seen or heard of again," Bohacik explained. "He's 14. So, it's just a really pivotal time in his life to lose his father, especially the way he has. We have no answers.”

Carl Newsome's body was recovered from a retention pond on private property in Callahan. His family says he had no ties to the area off of Old Dixie Highway.

The 35-year-old and his vehicle were found there two days after he was reported missing.

Bohacik says that's all their family knows.

“Every time I call, I'm just praying for something new," she explained.

According to the medical examiner's report, a manner of death could not be determined.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office told First Coast News that its still investigating the case and cannot release any new details.

“We know we'll never have him back, but we need to know why he was taken from us," Bohacik said. "Our family needs peace and closure.“

She encourages anyone who has information that may help with the death investigation, to reach out to investigators.

In June, the sheriff’s office had said no foul play was suspected in this case.

However, when First Coast News asked Wednesday, the spokesperson did not answer if it has been ruled out.