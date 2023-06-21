Here's how you can make your submission on naming the new Jaguar cub at the Jacksonville Zoo

Name submissions will only be accepted online through $5 donations.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguar cub that was recently born at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens on Apr. 7, 2023 is still in need of a name.

The zoo announced an opportunity for the public to choose the name for its male jaguar cub starting Wednesday, according to a news release. They will be soliciting names from the public in a week-long naming contest that ends on June 28, in partnership with the Jaguars Foundation.

The Jacksonville community can submit suggested names for a $5 donation per submission here. Names will only be accepted online by way of donations to support the zoo’s mission to connect communities with wildlife and wild places. The names chosen as finalists will go to a public poll in a one-day social media vote to determine the winner on June 29, the release states.

The Jacksonville Foundation is matching up to $10,000 in donations through the naming contest as it costs over $10,000 annually to provide annual medical exams and feed the jaguars at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

"The Jaguars Foundation is overjoyed to welcome a new big cat to our team here in Jacksonville," said Jaguars Chief Community Impact Officer Whitney Meyer. "The new jaguar cub is undoubtedly one of the cutest additions to our roster, and we are proud to support the zoo in caring for him and his family in the form of a matching donation. We can't wait to hear the name suggestions that come from our fans!"

Born to first-time parents - mother, Babette, and father, Harry, the cub is the first jaguar born at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in nearly a decade. Despite not being in an exhibit yet, the cub is continuing to bond well with mom behind-the-scenes, until certain milestones are reached. A video stream will be shown at the zoo's 'Range of the Jaguar' exhibit, allowing visitors to follow the cub as it grows.

"We are extremely pleased with how well Babette has bonded with the new cub,” said Kelly Rouillard, Director of Marketing and Sales at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. “We want to share our excitement with guests, and this naming contest is a great way for us to engage the community and bring them on the cub’s journey.”