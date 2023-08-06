Aww! Jacksonville Zoo welcomes baby Jaguar cub

A jaguar cub joined the feline family at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens on April 7.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new Jaguar has arrived in Jacksonville, but don't expect him to be hitting the gridiron At TIAA Bank Field.

The cub is the first jaguar born at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in almost ten years since Khan, a male jaguar, in July 2013. The cub has yet to be named and the cub’s gender is undetermined at this time.

The zoo says a jaguar’s pregnancy is short, lasting about 14 weeks and cubs typically weigh about two pounds when born. Cubs are born blind but can see after week after two weeks.

In the wild, a jaguar mother teaches her cub to hunt at around six months, and at two years of age, the cub leaves to live on its own, the zoo says.

Jaguars are solitary creatures that only spend time together to mate.

The Zoo says first-time mother, Babette is doing an excellent job taking care of her cub who is active and healthy.

“It is not uncommon for first-time mothers to reject their cubs, so we are very pleased that Babette is caring for the cub instinctively. This is an exciting time, and we are thrilled for the community to join us in celebration," said David Hagan, Chief Life Sciences Officer.

For now, the new cub will continue to bond with mom, Babette, behind–the–scenes. A video stream of the cub den in Range of the Jaguar will allow visitors to follow the cub as it grows.