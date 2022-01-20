Man injured by bear in Daytona Beach while trying to protecting dogs

The FWC receives up to 6,000 bear-related calls a year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded to a bear incident in Daytona Beach around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A man was injured by a black bear while trying to protect his dogs. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

The dogs were not injured.

FWC's bear biologist and law enforcement attempted to capture the bear, once on scene. If the animal is captured, it will be killed according to FWC policy as it poses a threat to human safety.

The FWC receives up to 6,000 bear-related calls a year.

While this is the second incident of a bear injuring a person within the last few weeks, bear incidents are extremely rare in Florida, according to officials.