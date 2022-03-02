Biggie, Dr. Dre, Easy E: Puppies named after hip-hop legends ready for pre-adoption at Nassau Humane Society

"They'll come to you spay/neutered, microchipped and up to date on their shots," said the organization on Facebook.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you a hip hop fan? Or maybe just looking for a new forever friend? Check out these "hip-hop" cuties available at the Nassau Humane Society!

Biggie, Dr. Dre, Easy E, Slim Shady and Snoop Dog are all available to meet for pre-adoption, according to the Humane Society.

These puppies are all about six weeks old.

"They'll come to you spay/neutered, microchipped and up to date on their shots," said the organization on Facebook.

The Nassau County Humane Society is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 639 Airport Road in Fernandina Beach.