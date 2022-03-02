x
Animals

Biggie, Dr. Dre, Easy E: Puppies named after hip-hop legends ready for pre-adoption at Nassau Humane Society

Credit: Nassau Humane Society
NAS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you a hip hop fan? Or maybe just looking for a new forever friend? Check out these "hip-hop" cuties available at the Nassau Humane Society!

Biggie, Dr. Dre, Easy E, Slim Shady and Snoop Dog are all available to meet for pre-adoption, according to the Humane Society.

These puppies are all about six weeks old.

"They'll come to you spay/neutered, microchipped and up to date on their shots," said the organization on Facebook.

Name: Snoop Dog

The Nassau County Humane Society is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 639 Airport Road in Fernandina Beach.

"We have lots more great cats and dogs you can fall in love with too," said the organization.

To view all available pets, click here.

