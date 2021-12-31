Alachua County Animal Resources & Care closes adoptions after distemper virus outbreak

The virus can be carried by wildlife, such as raccoons, foxes, skunks and coyotes.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — Animal Resources and Care in Alachua County has documented at least two dogs infected with the canine distemper virus.

The shelter is closed for adoptions and surrenders while the other dogs quarantine for at least four weeks while being monitored for infection.

The virus can be carried by wildlife, such as raccoons, foxes, skunks and coyotes. The shelter infections could indicate that the virus is circulating in the Alachua community.

It can take up to 2 weeks after being vaccinated for an animal to have any significant immunity to the virus, if they were not previously vaccinated.

Research suggests that puppies under 6 months of age are at the greatest risk and will have the lowest chance of survival if infected, but unvaccinated dogs of any age are in danger, according to Animal Resources and Care.