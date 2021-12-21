The Buzz: Adventure Landing closure pushed to March 2022

The closure of Adventure Landing has been postpone once again

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The closing of Adventure Landing has been postponed once again with a three-month extension.

Here's the Buzz:

The owners of Adventure Landing announced they'd be closing the Jacksonville Beach location come October.

However, October came and went and the amusement park remained open due to an extension on its lease.

Now we're told the park will stay open even longer until March 2022.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is back at the Florida Theatre.

Here's the Buzz:

The TV Christmas classic turned musical will include all the best characters like Mr. and Mrs. Caluse, Abominable Snow Monster, and of course Rudolph.