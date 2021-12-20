The Buzz: Surge in COVID-19 cases causing cancellations in New York

The Radio City Rockettes announced an end to 2021 season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday New York reported 20,627 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day total since the pandemic started.

Radio City Rockettes made the decision to end the reason early due to the surge in COVID cases.

Saturday Night Live was held without an audience and reduced cast but not everything in New York is being affected by the surge.

Saturday, the NBA held a game between the Nets and Magic in Brooklyn with nearly 18,000 fans.

Delta airline celebrates an eight-year partnership with Team USA with brand new aircraft.

The custom aircraft was revealed on Friday with former US Olympians and current figure skating commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir present.