Spirit Halloween stores open across the First Coast

Spirit Halloween sells costumes, decorations and animatronics that’ll have you ready for every spooky celebration.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Boys and girls of every age, wouldn't you like to see something strange?

The largest Halloween retailer in North America has officially opened their seasonal stores across the First Coast.

Whether you’re the person who preps for Halloween months in advance (no shame) or you’re a last-minute shopper, there are three stores in the greater Jacksonville area that will help you channel your inner Michael Myers.

The three stores reportedly opened Aug. 30 and most are open weekdays from 11 a.m to 8 p.m., with varying hours on weekends.

