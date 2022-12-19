'Am I dreamin'? Pinch me!' St Augustine woman exclaims when she receives $500

First Coast News surprises St. Augustine woman in her nightgown.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Mary Frazier is a single woman in St. Augustine described as “wonderful and adorable.”

She has health issues and trouble making ends meet, with sometimes groceries are tough to afford.

So Frazier’s friend Phyllis and I approached her door one day this month.

Miss Mary opened the door with a smile and a “howdy, howdy, howdy.” Phyllis introduced me.

As she stepped out of her apartment with her cane and in her nightgown, she looked down and said, “Lord, look what I’ve got on here.”

I showed her the check from First Coast News for $500, and said, “we heard you could use some help, so here is $500.”

“For real?” she asked. She was stunned.

And then she became silent, putting her head in her hands. After a few seconds, she whispered that she has been trying to be positive.

Frazier explained that she “hurts every day” and she goes to dialysis several times a week, but she tries to encourage others and think positively, “and now look at this.”

She teared up. She said she was just thinking she needed new tires and an oil change, and pointed to a car that she had been driving with spare tires on it.

“I never expected this,” she exclaimed. “Am I’m dreamin’? Pinch me!”

We assured her, she wasn’t dreaming.