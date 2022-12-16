Jaguars’ Shaquill Griffin, Tokyo Jetz to give away gifts to Jacksonville children at community event

Attendees can enjoy free food, bounce houses, music and special surprises.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars’ Cornerback Shaquill Griffin and National Hip-Hop Recording Artist Tokyo Jetz are hosting an event to give away toys, electronics and clothes to local children and families.

The ‘Tis the Season Giveaway will take place Monday, Dec.19, 2022, at the Agape Health Center, located at 1680 Dunn Avenue from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This first annual event is organized by The Daniels Law Firm, a boutique personal injury and wrongful death law firm based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Owner Millicent Daniels, Esq., says the mission is to spread holiday cheer at a time the city really needs it.

She shares, “Since the COVID pandemic, we’ve seen the price of food and everything else increase. Also, with all the violence going on in our community right now, we wanted to do something positive to bring people together and put a smile on their faces.”

Jacksonville-native Tokyo Jetz says giving back is full-circle for her. She says, “I remember growing up, my grandma used to bring us to giveaways around the city. So now it feels good to be able to help other families.”

Community Partners for the giveaway include Vystar Credit Union; II Dope Chics, LLC; Agape Family Health; Tabatha Ball, President of the Florida Chapter of the National Association of Health Service Executives; and the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville.