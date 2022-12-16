Single mother struggling to make ends meet gets Christmas surprise in St. Augustine

First Coast News surprises St. Augustine mother during 12 Days of Giveaways

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Juana Rollins has had a hard year making ends meet.

So First Coast News surprised her with a $500 check during the station’s 12 Days of Giveaways.

Rollins is a single mother of three daughters, all younger than five. They live in West Augustine with relatives.

While her little girls played in the front yard of her cousin’s home, she explained her situation to First Coast News.

“Well, I moved out of my place. There was mold, and they wouldn’t change the carpet. We started getting sick. So I moved in with my grandmother. Really since my mom passed away in 2020, it’s been hard for me," she explained.

"... I try to do everything I can for them to make them happy. Even if I’m down, I make sure they come first.”

Juana seems to be stuck in a cycle. She’s had job offers, but she can’t afford childcare. She doesn’t have a car, so she can’t get the job. As the children were playing, Juana revealed more through tears.

“I’ve had tough times before. Ever since my mom passed away, I’ve been down. And it seems like I can’t really stay where I need to be. But I know I can get through it.”