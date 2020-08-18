The Buzz: Washington Football team hires NFL's first Black president

This move comes after many questioned whether head coach Ron Rivera took on too many responsibilities with the absence of a team president.

The Washington Football team made history Monday, hiring the NFL's first Black team president.

Here’s the Buzz: Jason Wright, 38 becomes the league's youngest team president and will run the organization's business operations.

Wright played for the NFL as a running back for the Atlanta Falcons for seven seasons, from 2004 to 2010, according to NBC Sports.

This move comes after many questioned whether head coach, Ron Rivera took on too many responsibilities with the absence of a team president.

The organization plans to keep it's name as The Washington Football Team through at least the 2020 season, after dropping its mascot earlier this summer.

New car horns for Teslas

If you hear a goat while out cruising on the road, there’s a great chance it may be coming from a Tesla.

Here’s the Buzz: Elon Musk, the automaker’s CEO tweeted in 2019, that Teslas would someday have goat and fart sounds in lieu of the typical horn.

A follower on Twitter recently asked Musk if the horn development was still underway and he confirmed newer versions of the cars will have them.

Also definitely coming haha. Will only be on relatively recent cars, as we didn’t have an outside speaker until about a year ago. Can change inside sound easily. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2020

But keep in mind, in the past, Musk has made unkept promises on Twitter that have landed him in hot water.

Avoiding 'maskne' amid the pandemic



Wearing a mask is a small price to pay to save lives, but it’s no secret – it can bring on challenges for your skin.

Here’s the Buzz: Maskne, which is acne caused from wearing your mask continues to become more popular amid the pandemic.

Dermatologists say washing cloth masks daily or changing out surgical and medical masks as frequently as possible will help.