The Buzz: Risk index for school activities amid pandemic

Scientists rank the safest activities for kids returning to the classroom.

As students on the First Coast return to the classroom amid the pandemic, scientists are weighing in on the risks of kids partaking in activities at school.

Here’s the Buzz: Infectious disease experts have taken the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Academy of Science's guidelines and combined them into one chart.

Riding bikes, eating outside, outdoor art and playing on a playground are some of the activities for kids with the lowest risks, while carpooling and playing non-contact sports are a medium risk.

They experts said riding the school bus, playing contact sports and using a locker room were among the activities with the highest risks.

Experts suggest parents discuss the risk factors with their child, that way they have a general understanding of what they are and why they’re important.

Nike announces Mamba Week

Nike is honoring the legacy of NBA all-star Kobe Bryant in a special way.

Here’s the Buzz: Nike announced it will launch Mamba Week on Aug. 23, which would've been Bryant’s 42nd birthday.

The week long celebration of his life will include the release of new Kobe merchandise, along with his coveted signature sneakers and jerseys, according to Nike's website.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in January.



Golden Girls Home sales

The popular home featured on The Golden Girls is officially off the market.

Here's the Buzz: The 3,000 square foot, four bedroom home in Brentwood, California was listed on the market for nearly $3 million, but it sold for one million more than the asking price.