The Buzz: AeroNabs nasal spray could help fight COVID-19, scientists say

UCSF researchers said they believe the new nanobody nasal spray is more effective than Personal Protective Equipment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the world waits for a coronavirus vaccine to become available, scientists believe a nasal spray could offer protection against COVID-19.

Here’s the Buzz: They're not calling it a vaccine, but researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) believe synthetic antibodies, called AeroNabs could help prevent the virus from infecting you, according to Yahoo News.

UCSF researchers said the new nasal spray is more effective than personal protective equipment and one spray daily, could protect you from the virus.

This would provide a temporary solution until a vaccine is created. Researchers are currently working to get the spray manufactured and clinically tested by scientist.

Mini-Me Fisher Price toy set

With so many parents working from home, little kids are seeing what mom and dad’s actions every day. Fisher-Price has created a new set of toys for kids to also work a nine to five.

Here’s the Buzz: The new 'Mini-Me' line up collection turns every day grown-up activities, like working from home, into toys.

In addition to the work from home set, there's a chef gift set and babies can now work out, alongside mom or dad with the baby biceps gift set.

Airlines tighten mask policies

Masks are required by most airlines, but if you think you'll just get on a plane wearing just any face covering, that likely won't fly.



Here’s the Buzz: American Airlines is the latest company to ban masks with valves or vents. Doctors have said they defeat the purpose of wearing a mask by allowing you to release air from them.

The material of your mask should block droplets from your mouth. That new policy goes into effect Wednesday.