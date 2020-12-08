The Buzz: Contact tracing scam asks people to share social security number, credit card info for required COVID tests

If you test positive for COVID-19, someone will call and ask you about the places you've been. But, watch out for scammers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Department of Health says it is increasing its contact tracing efforts, but beware of scammers who are trying to cash in on the method being used to slow the spread of the coronavirus.



The health department says it will:

Never ask for your social security number.

Never ask for payment or credit card information.

Never ask for proof of residency.

Never require testing without discussing the individual’s exposures first.

The Florida Department of Health says Floridians should answer calls from (833) 917-2880, (833) 443-5364 and (850) 583-2419, as part of Florida's comprehensive contact tracing effort.

@HealthyFla urges all Floridians to answer calls from (833) 917-2880, (833) 443-5364 and (850) 583-2419 as this is part of Florida's comprehensive contact tracing effort. If you receive a phone call from these numbers, it's important that you speak with a #COVID19 contact tracer. pic.twitter.com/0Gr21m9PCj — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) August 9, 2020

NASA removes racially charged names



NASA is removing what its calling racially insensitive names from the solar system.

Here’s the Buzz: NASA says it’s examining its use of phrases for planets and galaxies as part of its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The “Eskimo Nebula” and “Siamese Twins Galaxy” are both being renamed.

The space agency says it "will use only the official, International Astronomical Union designations in cases where nicknames are inappropriate."

Feud over Prepear's logo