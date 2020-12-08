The Buzz: Contact tracing scam asks people to share social security number, credit card info for required COVID tests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Department of Health says it is increasing its contact tracing efforts, but beware of scammers who are trying to cash in on the method being used to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Here’s the Buzz: If you test positive for COVID-19, someone will call and ask you about the places you've been and who you’ve been in contact with. But, watch out for scammers pretending to be contact tracers.
The health department says it will:
- Never ask for your social security number.
- Never ask for payment or credit card information.
- Never ask for proof of residency.
- Never require testing without discussing the individual’s exposures first.
The Florida Department of Health says Floridians should answer calls from (833) 917-2880, (833) 443-5364 and (850) 583-2419, as part of Florida's comprehensive contact tracing effort.
NASA removes racially charged names
NASA is removing what its calling racially insensitive names from the solar system.
Here’s the Buzz: NASA says it’s examining its use of phrases for planets and galaxies as part of its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The “Eskimo Nebula” and “Siamese Twins Galaxy” are both being renamed.
The space agency says it "will use only the official, International Astronomical Union designations in cases where nicknames are inappropriate."
Feud over Prepear's logo
Apple is looking to block a meal-prep company from using a pear logo by arguing that the fruity design is too similar to the iconic Apple icon.
Here’s the Buzz: In court documents, the tech giant says Prepear's logo "readily calls to mind apple's famous Apple logo and creates a similar commercial impression," according to The Verge.
The company behind the app is accusing Apple of abusing their position of power and going after small businesses already struggling amid the pandemic.