Your state's favorite Christmas cookie, according to a Google search

The holiday season is bringing out the baking sheets and family recipes.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Is it just us or do the holidays scream dessert?

As families gather for the holidays, many people across the United States are looking to bake their favorite Christmas cookies and holiday desserts.

Google shared a list of what Christmas cookie recipes Americans are searching for by state with USA Today. You and your neighbors may have more in common than you think...or this list might surprise you.

Based on the unique searches, Google Trends curator Annanya Raghavan told USA Today she was able to see how the searches differed by region.

"The East coast seemed to favor the internationally-inspired cookies in Search, while the South seemed to be searching for Christmas flavored treats, and the Midwest was searching for Christmas cookies with alternative ingredients," Raghavan told the news outlet.

Google Trends observed searches during the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 6 and took note of which Christmas cookies were most highly searched in a state compared to the rest of the U.S.

Here's a list of each state's uniquely searched Christmas cookie.

Alabama — Christmas Cookie Fudge

Alaska — Chocolate Christmas Cookies

Arizona — Cream Cheese Christmas Cookies

Arkansas — Christmas Sugar Cookies

California — Snoopy Christmas Cookies

Colorado — Keto Christmas Cookies

Connecticut — Italian Christmas Cookies

Delaware — Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

District of Columbia — Old Fashioned Italian Christmas Cookies

Florida — Hershey Kiss Christmas Cookies

Georgia — Christmas Rice Krispie Treats

Hawaii — Cherry Christmas Cookies

Idaho — Peppermint Christmas Cookies

Illinois — Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Indiana — Christmas Cookie Fudge

Iowa — Keto Christmas Cookies

Kansas — M&M Christmas Cookies

Kentucky — Christmas Cookie Fudge

Louisiana — Christmas Cookie Cake

Maine — Gluten-Free Christmas Cookies

Maryland — Greek Christmas Cookies

Massachusetts — Swedish Christmas Cookies

Michigan — Snowball Cookies

Minnesota — Gluten-Free Christmas Cookies

Mississippi — Christmas Cookie Ice Cream

Missouri — Christmas Cookie Dip

Montana — Gluten-Free Christmas Cookies

Nebraska — Christmas Cookie Fudge

Nevada — Christmas Sugar Cookies

New Hampshire — Chocolate Christmas Cookies

New Jersey — Italian Christmas Cookies

New Mexico — Peppermint Christmas Cookies

New York — Anise Christmas Cookies

North Carolina — Christmas Cookie Ice Cream

North Dakota — Norwegian Christmas Cookies

Ohio — Snowball Cookies

Oklahoma — Christmas Cookie Fudge

Oregon — Lemon Christmas Cookies

Pennsylvania — Italian Christmas Cookies

Rhode Island — Italian Christmas Cookies

South Carolina — Christmas Cookie Ice Cream

South Dakota — Keto Christmas Cookies

Tennessee — Christmas Cookie Fudge

Texas — Christmas Cookie Ice Cream

Utah — Oreo Christmas Cookies

Vermont — Italian Christmas Cookies

Virginia — Ooey Gooey Christmas Cookies

Washington — Vegan Christmas Cookies

West Virginia — Chocolate Christmas Cookies

Wisconsin — Gluten-Free Christmas Cookies

Wyoming — Keto Christmas Cookies

