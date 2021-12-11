Your state's favorite Christmas cookie, according to a Google search

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Is it just us or do the holidays scream dessert?
As families gather for the holidays, many people across the United States are looking to bake their favorite Christmas cookies and holiday desserts.
Google shared a list of what Christmas cookie recipes Americans are searching for by state with USA Today. You and your neighbors may have more in common than you think...or this list might surprise you.
Based on the unique searches, Google Trends curator Annanya Raghavan told USA Today she was able to see how the searches differed by region.
"The East coast seemed to favor the internationally-inspired cookies in Search, while the South seemed to be searching for Christmas flavored treats, and the Midwest was searching for Christmas cookies with alternative ingredients," Raghavan told the news outlet.
Google Trends observed searches during the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 6 and took note of which Christmas cookies were most highly searched in a state compared to the rest of the U.S.
Here's a list of each state's uniquely searched Christmas cookie.
Alabama — Christmas Cookie Fudge
Alaska — Chocolate Christmas Cookies
Arizona — Cream Cheese Christmas Cookies
Arkansas — Christmas Sugar Cookies
California — Snoopy Christmas Cookies
Colorado — Keto Christmas Cookies
Connecticut — Italian Christmas Cookies
Delaware — Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
District of Columbia — Old Fashioned Italian Christmas Cookies
Florida — Hershey Kiss Christmas Cookies
Georgia — Christmas Rice Krispie Treats
Hawaii — Cherry Christmas Cookies
Idaho — Peppermint Christmas Cookies
Illinois — Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Indiana — Christmas Cookie Fudge
Iowa — Keto Christmas Cookies
Kansas — M&M Christmas Cookies
Kentucky — Christmas Cookie Fudge
Louisiana — Christmas Cookie Cake
Maine — Gluten-Free Christmas Cookies
Maryland — Greek Christmas Cookies
Massachusetts — Swedish Christmas Cookies
Michigan — Snowball Cookies
Minnesota — Gluten-Free Christmas Cookies
Mississippi — Christmas Cookie Ice Cream
Missouri — Christmas Cookie Dip
Montana — Gluten-Free Christmas Cookies
Nebraska — Christmas Cookie Fudge
Nevada — Christmas Sugar Cookies
New Hampshire — Chocolate Christmas Cookies
New Jersey — Italian Christmas Cookies
New Mexico — Peppermint Christmas Cookies
New York — Anise Christmas Cookies
North Carolina — Christmas Cookie Ice Cream
North Dakota — Norwegian Christmas Cookies
Ohio — Snowball Cookies
Oklahoma — Christmas Cookie Fudge
Oregon — Lemon Christmas Cookies
Pennsylvania — Italian Christmas Cookies
Rhode Island — Italian Christmas Cookies
South Carolina — Christmas Cookie Ice Cream
South Dakota — Keto Christmas Cookies
Tennessee — Christmas Cookie Fudge
Texas — Christmas Cookie Ice Cream
Utah — Oreo Christmas Cookies
Vermont — Italian Christmas Cookies
Virginia — Ooey Gooey Christmas Cookies
Washington — Vegan Christmas Cookies
West Virginia — Chocolate Christmas Cookies
Wisconsin — Gluten-Free Christmas Cookies
Wyoming — Keto Christmas Cookies
Florida's most uniquely searched cookie was the Hershey Kiss Christmas Cookies, according to Google Trends.
Here's a recipe in case you're looking to try it out.