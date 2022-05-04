New colors on the field, throwback hats: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp introduce this season's merchandise

A big claim to fame for the Jumbo Shrimp is they're said to have the largest hat collection in Minor League Baseball.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A new Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball season means new merchandise!

A big claim to fame for the Jumbo Shrimp is they're said to have the largest hat collection in Minor League Baseball. Broadcasting Director Scott Kornberg says they have 228 different styles.

Some of their most popular hats are nods to a throwback or partnership. The Jacksonville Suns throwback hat and the Jacksonville Expos throwback hat with Jacksonville Jaguars colors are popular. They also have a frozen shrimp hat, which is a nod to their partnership with the Jacksonville Icemen.

You could go on vacation somewhere far away, even overseas, and possibly run into someone wearing some Jumbo Shrimp merchandise. Kornberg says the team has shipped products to more than 60 different countries since the rebrand in 2016 and that every year, within two to three months, they have shipped merch out to all 50 states.

This year, you'll also see a new color on the field.