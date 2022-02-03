Street festival held Tuesday ahead of Jumbo Shrimp opener

There will be several attractions at the festival including a climbing wall, street games and interactive vendor booths.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Come cheer on the home team! The season opener for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is April 5.

The first pitch will be thrown at 121 Financial Ballpark at 7:05 p.m. against the Worcester Red Sox.

Crustacean Nation is invited to celebrate during an Opening Day Street Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. on A. Philip Randolph Boulevard leading up to the club’s season-opener.

A. Philip Randolph will be completely closed off on the block between the ballpark and VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena for several attractions, including a climbing wall, street games and interactive vendor booths.

A DJ and local high school drum line will also provide music on-site for the festivities.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. for fans to get inside the ballpark.

The first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2022 magnet schedule presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront.