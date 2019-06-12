Written by Keitha Nelson, anchor with Good Morning Jacksonville

Terrance Neal Jr. is a Louisiana teenager who is legally blind and says he's had to endure bullying at school for years.

He was born with underdevelopment of the nerve in his eyes. Doctors told Neal’s family his eyesight would get worse over the years but he’s now 19 and defying the odds. His sight has slightly improved. Neal can make out shapes and colors.

Now a senior in high school, he's the author of “Changing to Charleston: Limitations But Not Limited.” It’s a guide for families to help kids deal with challenges like divorce, bullying and disabilities. He says he published the book aiming to give other kids hope.

"Changing to Charleston: Limitations But Not Limited" is available in braille and in print.

