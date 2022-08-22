Monkeypox and dogs: Jacksonville vet says know what to do if you get the virus

The first confirmed transmission from a human to a dog was confirmed by the WHO in August.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are 1,372 cases of monkeypox reported in Florida and 1,066 in Georgia, according to the CDC's U.S. Map and Case Count.

There are 3 confirmed cases in Duval and 16 probable cases. Clay County also has 3 probable cases. These numbers remain low, but there is new guidance to follow if you contract monkeypox and own a pet.

Beyond worrying about your own health, the World Health Organization says the disease can be transmitted from human to dog.

The first known case of human to dog transmission was confirmed in France, according to the WHO and The Lancet.

Veterinarian at Intracoastal West Veterinary Hospital Dr. Katie Green says not all dog owners need to worry. The focus is on pet owners who have the virus.

Monkeypox spreads from direct contact with infectious rashes, scabs or bodily fluids. Guidelines recommend having someone take care of your dog outside of your home for the duration of your symptoms.

If that isn’t possible, you will need to take steps to not have prolonged contact which may include wearing gloves around the pet and when handling food and staying in separate areas of the home.

For now, it’s not something Green is checking for as cases remain low in the area.

“As of right now, not super worried," she said. "I think if we see cases rising here in Duval, we may need to be a bit more cautious especially with pet that may be coming in with some of those signs that are a little bit more ambiguous.”

The signs of monkeypox are the same in humans and dogs. The main sign of an infection is the rash. Also, you should look out for:

Exhaustion

Respiratory symptoms like a cough, congestion and sore throat

Swollen lymph nodes

Fever

Chills

Muscle aches and backache

Headache

The CDC explains that patients may have just the rash, the other symptoms before the rash, or the rash before the other symptoms.