"Med Men", the latest medical marijuana dispensary on the First Coast, has opened up shop in Jacksonville Beach on Third Street. It is located next to Ginger's Place.

"Med Men" sells medical marijuana for people with a doctor-prescribed marijuana license. They can purchase marijuana in the form of vape pens, drops, lotions, sprays, gel caps and marijuana flower.

They offer different flavors and products which can help with sleep, anxiety, relaxation, energy or chronic pain with varying levels of THC.

James Gilbert, co-manager of hospitality at "Med Men", says patient information is always private and it's a safe way to get the effects their products provide.

"Our vision as a whole at Med Men is a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is a safer healthier and happier world," Gilbert said. "So any way that we can get to the movement where we've been able to regulate the product and make sure everyone's getting safe products that we can be accountable for, and everyone has alternative medicines that's available to them too, that's the goal."

Gilbert says all new patients receive 25 percent off their purchase. For the first month of sales, a portion of proceeds will benefit Epilepsy Florida.