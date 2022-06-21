Police: Double homicide on Jacksonville's Southside off Bowden Road

JSO says a woman and man in their 20s were shot and killed in a parking lot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are investigating a double homicide off Bowden Road. A man and a woman were shot and killed.

Both victims were in their 20s and have not been identified publicly by police.

The man died on scene near the ATM.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Jacksonville Fire Rescue took the woman to the hospital where she died. No suspect information was released.

First Coast News crews can see multiple surveillance cameras attached to the ATM. JSO Sgt. Mike Russell says they are going to try to get any surveillance video in the area.

Around 9:15 Monday night, officers responded to a person shot. They found both victims on scene with gunshot wounds.

#BREAKING Overnight: @JSOPIO investigating a double homicide. A man and woman, both in their 20s, were shot & killed in this parking lot off Bowden Rd. The man died on scene near the ATM. The woman died at the hospital. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/RpM8YVcMMv — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) June 21, 2022

"There are multiple witnesses that are talking to us right now and cooperating with the police," said Sgt. Mike Russell with JSO. "Currently on scene we have homicide detectives, crime scene detectives, and the medical examiner will come to assist the investigation."

Before police could notify next of kin, it appeared loved ones began showing up to the scene.

“It’s a very terrible situation and it appears that family members are contacting one another and believe that they know that their family member is deceased. We are trying to determine that now," Russell said.

The victims will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for a full autopsy. \