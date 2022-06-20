Police looking for leads in 2021 Jacksonville Heights murder

JSO says the investigation revealed that the victim was struck multiple times by gunfire while sitting in a vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is once again asking for the public’s help to obtain additional information about a deadly shooting in the Jacksonville Heights area.

On Dec. 4, 2021, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the 5600 block of California Avenue to the report of an individual having been shot.

JSO says the investigation revealed that the victim was struck multiple times by gunfire while sitting in a vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators now believe that, following the shooting, the suspect(s) fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

JSO is asking for assistance from the community in an effort to identify those responsible.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.