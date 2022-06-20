Activists visiting Jacksonville barbershops, local businesses to start conversations about gun violence

The initiative is called Shop Talks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Operation Save Our Sons says it take a village to raise a community. So that’s exactly what they are doing.

Operation Save Our Sons has been around for years and has made it a goal to uplift African American youth in the community.

This organization is walking into local businesses like barbershop Groom Therapy and sitting down to have conversations and find solutions on how to cure violence in the city.

Chairman of the board of operations of Save Our Sons, Alphonso Mccleandon, says they want to revitalize the community and be a part of the change of the narrative in the community.

“We’ll be hearing from the people that live in these communities that are afraid to walk down these streets and we are going to take these conversations and take it to the people that sit in the office and say hey this is what the communities wants."

Mccleandon says Shop Talks will be happening once a month in the community.

"This is what the community needs to feel safe and then when we have this I'm sure we’ll see a lot of crime going down in our area," Mccleandon said.