Making Ends Meet: Cut costs on food for your fur baby by ordering online

You could save anywhere for 5 to 35% off dog food by following these tips.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — I asked what you wanted to know how to save money on and you answered.

We are all looking at where we can cut costs right now. Pets are a large expense, but they are part of the family.

We want to feed them well and save money.

I can show you how to save anywhere from 5 to 35% every time you order dog food.

Let’s say you spend about $70 a month for a 25 pound bag of food. This example is used to calculate how much you can save based on what I buy for my large dog.

I found the best deals are online.

Download browser add-ons like Honey or Capital One Shopping, if you have that credit card. Both will find online coupons for you and apply them at checkout.

Each store also offers a discount if you choose to automatically ship after a period of time which you choose, like ship every 4 weeks.

Chewy will give you 35% off your first order and 5% off every time after that.

Petsmart gives you 30% off your first order and you can get 2.5% cash back through Capital One shopping.

Petco offers a rewards program and 2% cash back through Capital One Shopping.

Prices will vary on the brand. Too expensive? Talk to your vet to get recommendations.

Based off my math, if I go with Chewy, I’ll save 20 dollars on my first order and at least six dollars a bag every order after that.

You can also get creative and bounce around to different stores to take advantage of first-time offers.

It could simply be just getting another $6 off your dog food every month, but it is still a small step towards making ends meet.