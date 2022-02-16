Jacksonville International Auto Show rolls into town Thursday

Tens of thousands of people are expected to show up for four days of events.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The vehicles have arrived!

The newest vehicles out are rolling into the Prime Osborn Convention Center for the 2022 Jacksonville International Auto Show. Tens of thousands of people are expected to show up for four days of events starting Thursday.

From exotic cars to classic cars to the Batmobile, the show will feature all the favorites. You can also check out some of the newest electric vehicles out now.

"There's really something for everyone here," said Lowell Briggs with Paragon Group, which manages the show. "First of all you've got people who want to come here and participate in the largest car showroom in the state right now. All different kinds of manufacturers and their 2022 models, 2023 models. People really want to be able to sample that in a no pressure environment."

Some icing on the cake if you're an auto show fan is that this year you can also adopt a dog while there.