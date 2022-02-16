Remembering Detective David White, Clay County Sheriff's deputy killed 10 years ago

Detective David White was shot and killed during a narcotics investigation in Middleburg on Feb. 16, 2012.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is remembering the life of one of its own, 10 years after he was killed in the line of duty.

Detective David White was shot and killed during a narcotics investigation in Middleburg on Feb. 16, 2012, the sheriff's office shared in a Facebook post. He was just 35 years old at the time of his death and was posthumously named the agency's 2011 Deputy of the Year for his work to reduce the illegal pill trade in Clay County, the post says.

White was also an Army veteran. In 2012, First Coast News spoke with fellow veterans who remembered him with honor and praise.

White served as a military police officer in Iraq. His fellow veterans met outside the church on the day of his funeral to attend the service together. They remembered him as a "man of honor" who loved his service to the military and to the police force.

His fellow veterans told us he was one of the few people who never complained, and said White would always iron his uniform to make sure every crease was perfect, even though they were in a combat zone.

On the day of White's funeral, hundreds of people lined the streets, waving flags to pay their respects. His funeral, held at Middleburg First Baptist Church, lasted about an hour, followed by a funeral procession along Blanding Boulevard.

The procession lasted for miles, with deputies and police officers from across Florida attending.

"On this day, we remember Detective White, and his contributions to our community and our agency," the sheriff's office said in the Facebook post.

On the day of White's funeral, Platoon Sergeant Don Young said White worked hard, often 10 to 12 hour days, always a mission every day, and always in challenging weather, ranging from 28 degrees to 130 degrees in Iraq.

Nancy Weinberger said White was a "selfless man" to serve both in the military and in law enforcement.