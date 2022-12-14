Fallen Jacksonville firefighters to be honored Wednesday

Jacksonville Fire Rescue's Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony takes place at 10:00 a.m. at 611 North Liberty Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Firefighters who gave the ultimate sacrifice to keep their community safe will be honored Wednesday in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue's Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony takes place at 10:00 a.m. at 611 North Liberty Street. The public is invited.

A statue and eternal flame were added last year and this year they'll be unveiling a new part of the memorial for people to come reflect.

Twenty-five Jacksonville firefighters who died in the line of duty will be honored at the ceremony. The names on a plaque date back to 1885 with Henry Bradley's name. Last year three were added: Thomas Barber, Mario Moya, and Michael Freeland. Last year was only the second time three names were added in one year.

"The good thing is we're not adding any names this year," said JFRD Captain Eric Prosswimmer. "That, to us, that's a tragic thing. It's a very sombering day. It makes you think and as member of the department, you think about you're putting your life on the line daily and this could easily be you if something goes wrong, you never know."

Black memorial bands line fire trucks at the fire station with the memorial year-round, but on the day of the memorial ceremony, they especially stand out against the red.